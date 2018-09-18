‘Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai’ fame actress Parul Chauhan to marry long time beau Chirag Thakkar in December

TV actress Parul Chauhan who is a part of the famous show ‘Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai’ is all set to tie the knot with actor Chirag Thakkar. The couple met in 2015 through a common friend. The actress posted the news on social media with a note that said, “I believe marriage is lifelong commitment and friendship is a lifelong engagement. Chirag, every single day I spent being your friend , I realise how lucky I am to live such a amazing life.!! By choosing best friend for marriage , I chose happiness for life. You are the best thing happened to me! Thank you very much to Rajan sir who always treats me like his daughter and being always my mentor and family. Thank you my family and friends and fans for unconditional love. Chirag i have no words to explain but one thing i would like to tell you that , in you I have found unconditional love for friendship and you will be my closest truest friend forever.”

The actress spoke to Bombay Times and confirmed the news. She said, “My family and relatives have been waiting for me to get married. Everybody had this question, so finally, yes, the time has come. I am getting married on December 12. We haven’t zeroed in on the venue yet, but there will be a court marriage in Mumbai, followed by a small function in my hometown, Lakhimpur Kheri, Uttar Pradesh, and a get-together in Mumbai.”