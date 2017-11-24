Yeh Rishta Kya Kehla Hai Greece updates: Naira and Kartik get romantic in Greece
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehla Hai’s Naira (Shivangi Joshi) and Kartik (Mohsin Khan) are shooting a honeymoon sequence at Greek island in Greece.
Currently, Kartik and Naira are seen in the Greek wedding and the duo looks stunning in bride and groom’s white attire. Naira looks gorgeous in white gown and while Kartik is dapper in a tuxedo.
We want to tell you that this is same place where Shah Rukh Khan and Rani Mukerji’s drama Chalte Chalte was filmed nearly 15 year back.
Mohsin Khan shared a picture on Instagram saying that, “A Beautiful Scene comingup…baaho mai chaley aao !!! #sensuality #romance #honeymoon #LoveinGreece …. I need you guys to Caption this pic as well. will putup my fav one”
