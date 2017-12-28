Yeh Hai Mohabbatein’s Mani Sumeet Sachdev to make debut in Punjabi cinema

Mumbai: Actor Sumeet Sachdev, known for starring in the popular TV drama “Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi”, will make his debut in the Punjabi film industry with “Nankana”.

The Manjeet Maan directorial also stars Gurdas Maan and Aditi Sharma. “It’s a period film. It was a pleasure to go to the Punjab-Rajasthan border for shooting. I am keenly waiting for its release and I hope the audience welcomes it with open arms,” Sumeet said in a statement.

The film will release on Baisakhi, which will fall in April next year. He is currently seen in the TV show “Ye Hai Mohabbatein”.