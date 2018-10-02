‘Yeh Hai Mohabbatein’ actress Neeru Agarwal passes away; Divyanka Tripathi mourns sudden demise

Popular TV show, Yeh Hai Mohabbatein’s actress Neeru Agarwal, who played the role of maid, Neelu has passed away. Her sudden demise has been confirmed by Divyanka Tripathi and Aly Goni on their social media account.

Divyanka wrote in her emotional post, “Neelu (Neeru), When you are gone so suddenly, I am remembering our last few conversations…about your favorite gold jewellery, your two sons and one of them had a boxing bout. I could feel the pride in your voice. I wish you could spend more time with your daughter and them. I wish I could speak to you more that day. When you are gone so suddenly, you leave me with an after-thought that no small talk is small and life is too short to love… I wish I could tell you that you were more important than you knew. Be good wherever you are. #RIP You will be missed, Divyanka”.

Apart from Divyanka, Aly too posted a picture of Neeru on his Instagram. He captioned it, “RIP Neelu u will be missed”.

Neeru was working in Yeh Hai Mohabbatein since the start of the show. May her soul rest in peace.