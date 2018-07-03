‘Yeh Hai Mohabbatein’ actress Mihika Verma delivers baby boy

Television actress Mihika Verma is celebrating as she gave birth to a baby boy. The actress is popularly known for playing the role in Star Plus show ‘Yeh Hai Mohabbatein’, in which she essayed the role of Divyanka Tripathi’s sister.

The actress got married to NRI businessman Anand Kapai in 2016. She was absent from any TV show after that. On Monday, she shared a picture on her Instagram profile which showed her baby bump. In the picture, Mihika was seen flaunting her baby bump while standing next to her husband. Have a look at the picture below.

The photo confirmed the pregnancy reports of the actress but it was later revealed that she has already given birth to her baby few months back and the photo was clicked earlier. She gave birth to the baby boy three months ago. “Everyone was so ecstatic when they got to know about the news. It’s been some time now and we hope to see Mihika and the little angel soon.” An actor from the show ‘Yeh Hai Mohabattein’ told Indian Express.