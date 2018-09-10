Yeh Hai Mohabbatein actor Sumeet Sachdev’s wife suffers miscarriage after at harassment at work; files petition to seek justice

When celebrities get married it makes their fans really happy and it makes more happy when they announce the news of the new member in the family who is going to come in their life. But sometimes things get unfortunate, and they suffer miscarriage. And same thing happened with Yeh Hai Mohabbatein actor Sumeet Sachdev’s wife, Amrita Gujral who suffered a miscarriage after mental harassment by her employe, according to Bollywood Shaadis.

Their families are deeply saddened and Sumeet took to Instagram to share the news and has also signed a petition seeking justice. Sumeet’s post reads, “Introducing you all to EHAN … beloved son of Amrita and Sumeet. You came into our lives and made it shine so bright, we were family, from two now we were three. We saw you wave at us, excitedly saying hi, little did we know you meant to say GOODBYE. Your brief time with us was it for a reason? All we know is you were born…… straight into Heaven. Ehan, you shall be loved and missed always… Please sign this petition https://chn.ge/2oQcsp2 …and spread the word and awareness for others to do so as well. A humble request. Thank you. (Link to the petition is shared on my bio – Thanks again”.

The petition to seek justice could be read as, “STOP HARASSMENT AT WORK! Why did you increase the tenure of maternity leave, Mr. Modi? It’s a matter of discontent with employers. Employer’s harassment over maternity leave because of a personal issue causes loss of innocent CHILD’S LIFE. Amrita Sachdev who was a very senior employee with the Caravela hotel in Goa since 2016, tragically lost her child as a result of mental anguish and torment she was subjected to because she was pregnant and opted to take leave for the advised bed rest”.

It is reported after a series of complication Amrita was led to the hospital and later, she was informed that she was fired by the company, without any reason or stated cause. Within half-an-hour of getting to know of her termination, Amrita’s umbilical cord prolapsed and she suffered the miscarriage.