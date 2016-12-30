YearEnder: These Bollywood actors ruled 2016

New Delhi: Be it Aamir Khan, Amitabh Bachchan or Alia Bhatt, year 2016 has had some actors hit the ball out of the park with their phenomenal performances as they brought their characters alive and have outshone in their respective projects.

Aamir Khan who had convincingly played a 21 year old in ‘3 idiots’ has stunned the audiences once again, this time by playing the father of four girls, Mahavir Phogat in ‘Dangal’. The actor in him went to such an extent that he put on oodles of weight only for the role and lost it too. His portrayal of Mahavir Phogat is being welcomed with claps and cheers in the theatres.

The role of Amitabh Bachchan in ‘Pink’ left a great impact on the audiences. Even after all these years of experience in the industry, the audiences were amazed at the way he portrayed his character this time around. In fact, he was one of the take aways for the audiences from the film, left them speechless and was highly lauded all over the country.

Alia Bhatt showed us that she is here to stay with two powerful performances this year; ‘Udta Punjab’ and ‘Dear Zindagi’. In both the films, she definitely stood out because of her performance.

Sushant Singh Rajput has given some really strong performances in the past as well, but his portrayal of Dhoni in ‘MS. Dhoni: The Untold Story’ has got him a lot of attention as it was also one of the most celebrated performances of this year. With this act, the actor has successfully joined the league of the next level of actors.

Radhika Apte has proved her acting prowess a lot of times in the past. Actress with no inhibitions and giving her all for every character, Radhika delivered three strong and impactful performances this year with ‘Phobia’, ‘Parched’ and ‘Kabali’. All three characters were very different from each other but she was more than convincing in each one of them. The actress is definitely a storehouse of talent.

Hansal Mehta‘s ‘Aligarh’ that released in the second month of the year received unanimous critical acclaim and so did Manoj Bajpayee for the portrayal of his character.

Diljit Dosanjh, who made his Bollywood debut with ‘Udta Punjab’, gave the audiences a breathtaking performance. With just one film, he garnered a massive fan following.

The B-town actors have not just received a lot of acclaim from the critics but also a lot of admiration and respect from the audiences for their extraordinary talent and skill.

The year 2016 made sure to bring out some exceptional performances, highlighting Hindi Film Industry’s contribution to the Entertainment sector with the immense talent and potential it possesses.