Yeh Ristha Kya Kehlata Hai: Mohsin Khan and Shivani Joshi have fun time in Greece; see pics

Ye Ristha Kya Kehlata Hai is currently doing a outdoor shoots at exotic locations in Greece with actors Mohsin Khan and Shivani Joshi are always fun and pretty adventurous.

The two are in Greece for the shoot of Rajan Shahi’s Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai (Star Plus). Besides working hard and giving perfect shots, the two have taken out time to go around the place and visit all the major tourist destinations. Dressed in traditional Greek attire, they are looking amazing. THey would be seen grooving on Matargasti song from film “Tamasha” too.

Shooting of course, has been fun too, like it always is on the sets of Yeh Rishta Kya Khelata Hai. In fact, thanks to the shoot, the actors got the chance to meet the local artists in Greece, who also gave them tips on exploring the place.

Producer Rajan Shahi is an A list producer who knows pulse of the audience and Ye Ristha Kya Hai is the lnogest runnnig show on TV which has created history.