Yamla Pagla Deewana Phir Se teaser: Salman Khan joins Deol’s as Mastana for this fun ride

The teaser of ‘Yamla Pagla Deewana Phir Se‘ starring crazy trio of Dharmendra, Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol, is finally out. The teaser introduces three main characters, Dharmendra who is always young at heart, Sunny who is strong but soft by heart, Bobby who appears to be clueless about his life and last but not the least, Mastana played by Salman Khan who gave his ‘Dabangg’ entry.
Check out the teaser below:
Helmed by Navaniat Singh, ‘Yamla Pagla Deewana Phir Se’ is releasing on August 15 and will clash with Akshay Kumar’s ‘Gold’ and John Abraham’s ‘Satyamev Jayate’. The movie is third instalment of the ‘Yama Pagla Deewana’ series. The film reunites the Deols after five years ‘Yamla Pagla Deewana 2’ which was released in 2013. Besides the Deol trio, the movie also stars Kriti Kharbanda, Asrani, Satish Kaushik and Binnu Dhillon. Meanwhile, apart from Salman Khan, Sonakshi Sinha has also be roped in for a special song appearance in the film.