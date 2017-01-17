Yami-Hrithik are fresh, and hot!

In a year that hasn’t really seen fresh jodis and pairings, January should be exciting for the simple reason that Hrithik Roshan and Yami Gautam are coming together on screen for the very first time in Kaabil , directed by Sanjay Gupta .

The songs and trailers of Kaabil have got everyone to sit up and rave about the unique content and its treatment.

With palpable energy and sizzling chemistry, the fresh pairing of Hrithik and Yami essaying the roles of a visually impaired couple head-over-heels in love with each other, certainly has become the talking point. These two have never worked together on screen or even been acquaintances off screen and the fact that it was a first for both has helped in creating a sort of magic that is rarely seen in films.

Playing a visually impaired person is not easy, more so to play visually impaired characters who overcome challenges in love will be an interesting aspect in the film.

Their chemistry is beyond the obvious and Hrithik can’t stop raving about Yami’s performance in the film with both the trailers giving you a slice of what to expect. “My words will not do justice. You have to watch the film to appreciate what Yami has brought to her character.

I just thank my stars that she was chosen for this movie. This is the most special love story of my career, so every scene with the couple is my favorite. Working with Yami has been enriching for me. She has a really innocent look in the film, which is exactly what was required for the character. Each one of us will witness Yami in a never-seen-before avatar,” says Hrithik.