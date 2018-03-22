Yami Gautam says films should be used to create awareness about banned issues

Bollywood filmmakers have lately been exploring social taboos like menstruation, vasectomy, erectile dysfunction, but Yami Gautam said this trend of narrating stories in a quirky way started with her debut film ‘Vicky Donor’ and felt happy that it was gaining momentum.

After bringing up on screen the issue of improving sanitation and eradication of open defecation in ‘Toilet: Ek Prem Katha’, director Shree Narayan Singh’s next film, ‘Batti Gul Meter Chalu’ revolves around a common man’s fight against power distribution companies in India. Shahid Kapoor will portray the role of a lawyer, who raises his voice against these organisations.

“The trend of realistic issue based films in a quirky, entertaining style started with ‘Vicky Donor’ and it is absolutely fantastic to see more movies coming up in this space. It shows how progressive our society has become as such films are being watched a lot by the audience. The credit for such films should go to the makers for not making them preachy,” Yami said.

In order to create awareness about any burning topic affecting society, Yami said it was essential to make a film with a social issue as the backdrop in an entertaining way so as to reach out to a wider audience. “As an actor, it is a great opportunity for us to create awareness through films. Cinema is a powerful tool and there is more connectivity with people through them. We often talk about social issues in general, but films help us pass on the message or remind people about certain things which are not good for society and must be worked upon,” Yami added.