Yami Gautam is all set to dazzle on the ramp for KALKI at Bombay Times Fashion Week 2018

Bollywood star Yami Gautam is going to set the runway on fire as the showstopper for in the fashion show of designer KALKI Spring-Summer 2018 at Bombay Times Fashion Week 2018. About her appearance as the showstopper, Yami Gautam told us, “I’m damn excited for the show. Especially, I’m going to walk for KALKI for the first time, thus we both are pretty much excited about our first collaboration. I hope you will love her new collection.”

Well, KALKI’s Spring – Summer 2018 is an outbreak of modern meets baroque. This new line is all about new textures, techniques and silhouettes. The subtly alluring palette goes from light pastels in salmon pink and English peach blending into a cornucopia of tangy mustards and dusty mints. Spring hues of canary, almost mauve and lime punch complement the day ceremony with blooming perfection. Inspired by the sunset tones and moonlight hues, these super illusive colours makes this tropical collection a pure energy to wear.

The collection features organza, flat chiffon, rich satin and raw silk with intricate craftsmanship with innovative techniques weaved into a modern dream. The masterpieces carrying petal like touch with the sudden fusion between ruffled and crinkled tulle creates a lush vibrancy emotive of gardens. The lightness of tulle, this season, is a spring of freshness of pared-down finesse and elegant draping.

The romance with soft tones of sorbets and posies is the most remarkable feature of the collection for effortless day-festivity charm. The collection challenges the existing composition and endeavours into an experiment that marries iconic styles, which surprises and entices the fashion forward.

It’s going to be a star-studded affair with celebs from B-Town & top A-list celebs from the Television Industry attending the show.