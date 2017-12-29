Yami Gautam: I feel blessed for everything that I achieved in 2017

Yami Gautam speaks about ending this year with a bang and looking forward to great beginnings

While it may be time for us to say goodbye to 2017, actress Yami Gautam is reminiscing the professional success that she has received this year but is also looking forward to the coming year. “It’s been quite special. As I look back at the year that has been, I feel blessed for everything that I have been able to do. ‘Kaabil’ was a beautiful journey and then I got a chance to show a different side in a film with Mr Bachchan,” says Yami. The actress is also looking elated about her new home in her hometown Himachal.

So after ending 2017 on a high, does she have any special plans for the New Year? “No better New Year for me than spending it with my family. As a typical Punjabi we will hog on food, let our hair down, dance and welcome 2018 amidst friends and family.”

Yami started off the year with a bang with the much awaited ‘Kaabil’, where her portrayal of a visually impaired girl was appreciated by critics and audiences alike. The 29-year-old actress who began her career with the super hit ‘Vicky Donor’ in the year 2012, has carved a niche for herself in the Hindi film industry even though she has been taking it one step at a time.

Although all the success and appreciation has not created an added pressure on her to match up to certain exceptions. “The idea is to be equally passionate about everything that you do. If you enjoy what you are doing, everything falls in place,” Yami remarks. Albeit ‘Kaabil’ was appreciated by critics and audience alike, her next releases in 2017 ‘Sarkar 3’ failed to make any impact at the box office.

Biopics seem to be the flavour of Bollywood especially in 2018 which films like ‘Gold’, ‘Soorma’, ‘Super 30’ and ‘Padman’. While most of these films are being helmed by actors, there hardly seems to be any biopics on female achievers, barring the Saina Nehwal biopic. When asked Yami about her thoughts on it she says, “I don’t think it’s a male – female thing at all. Stories of legendary women are being showcased on the big screen. It is just about getting a story that will connect with the masses. Having said that, biopics are not easy to make,” dismisses Yami.