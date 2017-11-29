Yami Gautam cherishes her most precious birthday gift!

Yami Gautam is cherishing her most precious birthday gift today, which is an earring gifted to her by her Nani.

The actress is today reminiscing about her grandmother as the earrings gifted to her by her Nani is an ethnic ‘Pahari’ earring.

Yami Gautam hails from Himachal Pradesh, so the earrings are really special and close to her heart.

Actress Yami Gautam is ringing in her birthday celebrations today.

Yami’s Kaabil co-star Hrithik wished her through his social media handle some time back.

The talented actress had impressed everyone with her performance in the blockbuster hit Kaabil.

Yami had portrayed the role of a visually impaired girl, where her performance was appreciated by critics and audiences alike.

Yami Gautam is one of the few actresses who is known for her performances, fashion choices and the ever-so fit body, which obviously didn’t come easy.