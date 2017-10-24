‘Yaarana’ still resounds among polity of the nation, says Amitabh Bachchan

Mumbai: On completion of 36 years of “Yaarana” on Monday, megastar Amitabh Bachchan got nostalgic and said that the 1981 film still resounds among the polity of the nation.

“‘Yaraana’ completes 36 yearsÂ… What a time we had making this filmÂ… It was a screamÂ… The locations the co-artists the hilarious and at times intense momentsÂ… But eventually ending up in a film that still resounds among the polity of the nationÂ… Particularly the music,” Amitabh wrote on his blog.

T 2588 – YAARANA .. completes 36 years .. !! Incredible .. what moments .. more details on BLOG tonight .. pic.twitter.com/HOrTtehnDG

— Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) October 22, 2017



The 75-year-old said it was his idea to shoot the popular song “Sara zamana” in a stadium in Kolkata.

“Most talked about of course was the song with the lit jacket, which was my idea and the location to shoot it in Kolkata at the Netaji Subhas Stadium recently constructed then, was also my inputÂ….

“The stadium packed beyond limits, the police and the forces having a tough time controlling the crowds and an altercation with the forces and the crowd member resulting in the audience ripping the cemented seats of the stadium and throwing it in the bowl of the arena, resulting in our leading lady getting extreme anxiety pangs and insisting on leaving the location, in tears and going back to Mumbai,” he said.

Amitabh said that matters became worse when the car carrying him and Neetu broke down.

“And to make matters worse, when we came out in our cars to go back to our hotel, around 20,000 excited fans ran along with us and surrounded the car carrying Neetu ji and myselfÂ… And then the worst happenedÂ… the car broke down and refused to startÂ… the police contingent came alongside, the police van backed into us and asked us to step out and step into the van for protection, but it was an impossible task,” he said.

“So, as we sat inside, pummelled by the fans around the car, something strange happened .. the fans realising that the car had broken down, virtually lifted the car off the ground and pushed lifted it to hotelÂ… What a moment … could never thank the fans enough and express gratitude for their love,” he added.