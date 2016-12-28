“xXx: Return of Xander Cage” will in India first before anywhere else: Deepika Padukone

Free Press Journal
— By IANS | Dec 28, 2016 04:06 pm
Mumbai: The action-packed film “xXx: Return of Xander Cage”, which will mark actress Deepika Padukone’s Hollywood foray, will release in India “before anywhere else” in the world on January 14, 2017.

“Thrilled to announce that ‘XxX: Return of Xander Cage’ will release in India first! Before anywhere else in the world! January 14,” Deepika tweeted on Wednesday.


The actress plays a character named Serena Unger in the upcoming international film, which features Hollywood actor Vin Diesel in the lead role.

Directed by DJ Caruso, “xXx: The Return of Xander Cage” is a sequel to the 2002 film “xXx” and “2005 film xXx: State of the Union”. The film also stars Ruby Rose, Samuel L Jackson, Donnie Yen and Tony Jaa.

