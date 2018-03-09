Wrestler Sangram Singh to finally marry Payal Rohatgi this year; read details

Mumbai: Wrestler Sangram Singh and actor Payal Rohatgi, after a seven-year relationship will tie the knot by the end of this year. Payal and Sangram got engaged on February 27, 2014, but they got busy with their work commitments, and postponed the wedding plan. A report quotes Sangram as telling to a leading daily, “We had originally planned to tie the knot within a year of engagement, but we got busy with our work commitments and kept postponing the plan. Everything happens when it’s meant to and I feel that it’s about time now. I am planning a winter wedding and don’t want to delay starting a family.”

Adding further, he said, “We have been together since six years and understand the need of the hour. Payal and her family members are progressive and they knew that marriage could wait. However, my mother calls me every second day to enquire about my wedding plans. So, I don’t think there is any point delaying it anymore.”

Sangram also said about Payal, “She has improved my sartorial sense. Meri English bhi sudhar gayi hai, ab main Enlgish mein ladaibhi kar sakta hoon usse (laughs).”

Payal and Sangram have participated in reality shows like Bigg Boss, and Nach Baliye 7 in 2015.

About Payal Rohatgi

Payal competed in the Miss India Pageant in 2000 and later represented India in Miss Tourism World competition. She was crowned supermodel Miss Tourism World Competition in the same year. Payal had featured in several advertisements, after that she made her debut with ‘Yeh Kya Ho Raha Hai?, Later, she worked in ‘Plan’, ‘Rakht’, ‘36 China Town’, and Dil Kabaddi’.