Wow! Zaheer Khan, Sagarika Ghatge get hitched; see pics of newly-married couple

Indian cricketer Zaheer Khan and ‘Chak De! India’ actress Sagarika Ghatge finally tied the knot. And the first pictures are out and are way beyond beautiful. Anjana Sharma, the Head of Business and Brand marketing for Zaheer Khan’s Prosport Fitness Studio, shared the photos of this newlywed couple. Check out the first snap of the newly married couple.

And its done…my last partner in crime…@zaheer_khan34 @sagarikaghatge …let the party begin A post shared by Anjana Sharma (@anjiestylediva) on Nov 22, 2017 at 9:19pm PST



Yaar ki shaadi hai bhai…#nehraji sad as his only love has left A post shared by Anjana Sharma (@anjiestylediva) on Nov 22, 2017 at 10:26pm PST

Zaheer and Sagarika had a court marriage this morning. The couple kept it quite simple yet beautiful and it makes both of them appear even more down to earth. Zaheer wore a white sherwani while Sagarika Ghatge wore a beautiful maroon traditional attire and a single heavy necklace. Her make-up was also a low key affair and we are so much in love with this set up!

Meanwhile, last night Sagarika’s ‘Chak De’ co-star Vidya Malvade had shared a snap of the bride-to-be, saying, “And the madness begins .. tomorrow !!! #bridetobe. #blessings & more blessings to my gorgeous sister from another mister #weddingbells #zakgetssaked. Vidya also shared the wedding invite which has a beautiful carving of Z and S, (initials of Zaheer and Sagarika).

And the madness begins .. tomorrow !!! #bridetobe .. #blessings & more blessings to my gorgeous sister from another mister ❤️❤️❤️ #weddingbells #zakgetssaked pic.twitter.com/FxVGSXdaV6 — Vidya M Malavade (@vidyaMmalavade) November 22, 2017

However, now looking at these first pictures, we really cannot wait to see more of their pictures. The bride and the groom definitely look made for each other, look at the smile on their faces!