WOW! You can’t miss Ishaan Khatter performing to the Prabhu Deva song Muqabala

Shahid Kapoor has time and again impressed us with his dancing skills. So when his brother Ishaan Khatter is all set to make his movie debut, we can hardly expect him to have two left feet! And not surprisingly, Ishaan has decided to showcase some dancing skills in the Majid Majidi directorial Beyond The Clouds. What more? Well, he has taken up the much iconic song ‘Muqabala’ which features the master-dancer Prabhu Deva.

In Beyond The Clouds, we will see Ishaan Khatter shaking a leg to Muqabala which features Prabhu Deva killing it with some impressive dance moves that remains to be iconic even today. On the other hand, Ishaan has added his twist to the track by performing on a shadow dance. A teaser of the recreated ‘Muqabala’ from the film was released recently, where we got a glimpse of his performance.

Speaking on the dance, a source close to the project said, “As part of a certain scene in the film, Ishaan’s character Amir is supposed to turn on a song and put up a little dance act. Ishaan is seen freestyling to the original track but in a shadow dance visual. True to form, Ishaan is unbelievable in that scene and will definitely make people stand up and take notice. He has already wowed audiences with his dancing skills at the launch of the song ‘Ey Chote Motor Chala’ and with this, he is going to be given his well-deserved star title.”

Ask Ishaan about his ‘Muqabala’ experience and he says, “I have to admit that this was a very happy fateful coincidence for me. While shooting the scene, Mr. Majidi asked me to play any song I felt like at the time that would help elevate the moment. When I hit play button on my music player, ‘Muqabala’ started. He absolutely loved it and asked me to take my shot and it all just magically happened. This song is in no way a new rendition or version of the song. It is very much the killer original track.”

Directed by Oscar nominated Iranian legend Majid Majidi, with music by AR Rahman, produced by Zee Studios and Namah Pictures, Beyond the Clouds is all set to release on April 20, 2018