WOW! Yet another superstar to be part of Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor’s ‘Saaho’

Prabhas’ upcoming film Saaho has been garnering headlines for its casting. After all, the makers of the film have roped some of the popular B-town faces such as Chunky Pandey, Neil Nitin Mukesh and our very own cham-cham girl Shraddha Kapoor as a lead actress.

However, there is yet another news has come right from the tinsel town, that yet another superstar of Bollywood has been roped in for the film. Yes, do you know who it is? Well, it is none other than our Bhidu – Jaggu Dada aka Jackie Shroff.

Reportedly, Jackie has been roped in for the role of the third villain apart from Neil and Chunky. According to the report in Mid-Day, a source close to the film revealed, “Saaho will have three grey characters, all of them interestingly are from Bollywood. While Chunky Pandey’s character is dark, Jackie’s character is more suave and cool whole retaining its negative streak. Nein Nitin Mukesh will be seen as a tech – savy nerd. The films’ shoot has already commenced in Hyderabad. Jackie will join next week.”

Moreover, Jackie has also confirmed this news to Mid-Day by saying, “I am happy to be a part of Saaho with Prabhas, who is one of the biggest actors in India at the moment. It’s wonderful to know that he trusts me and thinks I can pull off this kind of a role. I have seen both the Baahubalis and loved them. They reminded me of my childhood.”

Well, it would be interesting to see Jaggu Dada again in a villainous avatar.