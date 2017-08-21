WOW! Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma’s special date wins many hearts! Read how

The most popular duo Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma has always been spotted together at various places. The duo has been hiding their alleged love affair for many years. However, their togetherness always gives everyone a serious relationship goal.

Well, recently Anushka visited Sri Lanka where her alleged beau Virat is playing an ODI series against Sri Lankan Cricket team. However, the actress could control herself to meet him as their meeting pictures have gone viral on the social media. But recently, when Virushka i.e Virat and Anushka went for a date, they won everyone’s heart by doing a beautiful thing.

Yes, the couple were seen planting a sapling together, in their ongoing vacation in Sri Lanka. Well, their pictures have gone viral on the social media in which we can see how Virat and Anushka enjoying this noble cause of plantation for the conservation of the environment.

Virat kohli and Anushka sharma are planting trees 😘😘 @virat.kohli #viratkohli #anushkasharma #tree #plant #srilanka A post shared by Virat Kohli™ (@viratkohli__18_) on Aug 19, 2017 at 10:04am PDT

Couple Goals! 😍❤️ A post shared by Virat Kohli (@viratkohli.club) on Aug 19, 2017 at 9:01am PDT

We must say that they are simply amazing. Kudos to them for this beautiful work.