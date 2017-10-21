Wow! Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma take wedding vows; watch video

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma have finally treated their fans with possibly the best Diwali gift they could have given. The couple’s much-awaited ad was released on Friday and the duo looked extremely adorable in it together. Do you know they are taking wedding vows in the video? They may not be bride and groom in the ad, but they took the vows in the cutest manner.

In the ad, Anushka and Virat are seen trying to guess the wedding vows of a couple who are tying the knot. As you hear them, you might end up with an ear to ear smile on your face. Virat, who pretends to be the groom, remarks that he will cook for fifteen days in a month to which the Sultan actor, who is playing the bride, agrees by saying she will eat it without complaining about its taste. The other vow comes from the bubbly girl of Bollywood. Anushka says she will keep all his secrets password protected and in turn the ace cricketer says he will never dare to change Anushka and will accept her as she is. Aww itn’t it cute?

Check out the video that is making rounds on internet:

Being her naughty self, Anushka says she will allow Virat to win in a carrom game but only sometimes. Virat promises he will never watch the season finale of any television series without her. Well, this one leaves Anushka and even us impressed. The sportsperson also commits to staying fit forever only for her but with loads of love in her eyes, Anushka replies, “Nahi bhi karoge toh chalega (even if you won’t, it will not bother me).” Then, very innocently Anushka requests Virat not to call her all those lovey-dovey names which couples give to each other like baby, Shona, cutie etc. And the last vow has us swooning over the much-in-love couple as they look straight into each other’s eyes and say they will always take care of each other always.

Meanwhile, photos from the commercial of Manyavar had already been shared online. The pictures shows the lovebirds just can’t take their eyes off each other. It is the same in the video. Virat Kohli is one of the few celebrities around who has dared to admit to his relationship with lady-love Anushka Sharma. They have gone from hesitating to hold hands in public, to not at all camera shy! In fact, Virat talked about Anushka in his conversation with Aamir Khan on a TV show. He said what he likes and dislikes about the actress.