Wow! Tusshar Kapoor shares throwback picture of Jeetendra and son Laksshya
Mumbai: Actor Tusshar Kapoor on Thursday throwback childhood pictures of father Jeetendra and son Laksshya on social media.
He captioned the picture, “Like grandfather like grandson….striking!! #throwbackthursday”.
Tusshar comparing the picture saying that like grandfather like grandson it just too adorable.
Recently, Ekta Kapoor shared throwback picture of Jeetendra, Tusshar Kapoor and Laksshya, saying that, Father son n sons son!!#sametosame #myboys #twinners #twinnersfamily
The picture says that, the three generation of Jeetendra family are looking same to same.
Tusshar Kapoor has celebrated 41 birthday on November 20 and he is a happy single dad of Laksshya, who has been born via surrogacy on June 3, 2016.
Tagged with: Ekta Kapoor Jeetendra Jeetendra family Laksshya Tusshar Kapoor Tusshar Kapoor photos Tusshar Kapoor shares throwback picture Tusshar Kapoor son Tusshar Kapoor son photos Tusshar Kapoor throwback childhood pictures Tusshar Kapoor throwback pictures