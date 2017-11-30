Wow! Tusshar Kapoor shares throwback picture of Jeetendra and son Laksshya

Mumbai: Actor Tusshar Kapoor on Thursday throwback childhood pictures of father Jeetendra and son Laksshya on social media.

He captioned the picture, “Like grandfather like grandson….striking!! #throwbackthursday”.

Tusshar comparing the picture saying that like grandfather like grandson it just too adorable.

Recently, Ekta Kapoor shared throwback picture of Jeetendra, Tusshar Kapoor and Laksshya, saying that, Father son n sons son!!#sametosame #myboys #twinners #twinnersfamily

The picture says that, the three generation of Jeetendra family are looking same to same.

Tusshar Kapoor has celebrated 41 birthday on November 20 and he is a happy single dad of Laksshya, who has been born via surrogacy on June 3, 2016.