WOW! This hot and sizzling pool picture of Rhea Chakraborty is a perfect Friday treat

Rhea Chakraborty might not be doing too many films but she has got noticed for sure. Her sex appeal especially has got her loads of fans and while she might not be in the league of the sexy sirens, Rhea has a charm of her own. It’s no wonder that despite not doing movies regularly, Rhea Chakraborty’s Instagram handle has close to 8.70 lakh followers and it’s growing day by day.

A picture posted by Rhea Chakraborty yesterday night, however, stands out as it’s too hot to handle! It features her posing while immersed in the water. She is completely drenched in water and her pink swimwear looks great on her. Her pose and her expressions add to the hotness quotient. “Chillin like a villain in this @flirtatious_india swimwear!” is the caption of the picture. She also tags her make up man Tejas Shah for clicking the picture.

Chillin like a villain in this @flirtatious_india swimwear ! Love these girls @aakriti_g @sukritigrover 💖💖 thanks for the sneaky picture @tejus01 💖 A post shared by Rhea Chakraborty (@rhea_chakraborty) on Nov 16, 2017 at 8:03am PST

After trying her luck on television, Rhea Chakraborty did her film debut with with Telugu film Tuneega Tuneega. In 2013, she debuted in Bollywood with Mere Dad Ki Maurti opposite Saqib Saleem. In 2014, she appeared as the lead in Sonali Cable. Earlier this year, Rhea Chakraborty was seen in a lovely role in Half Girlfriend and in a supporting part in Bank Chor. She also did a cameo in the horror flick Dobaara.