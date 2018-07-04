Wow! Sushant Singh Rajput to star in MS Dhoni: The Untold Story sequel? Read here to know

Sushant Singh Rajput left everyone awestruck with his portrayal of former Indian skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni in the 2016 biopic. And now, if reports are to be believed, the actor is collaborating with Ronnie Screwvala’s production house for the sequel of the film. As mentioned in India.com, a source confirmed that the sequel of MS Dhoni biopic is on the cards. “Ronnie who is impressed with Sushant’s conviction for movies ‘Kedarnath’ and ‘Son Chiriya’ has approached him for another movie ‘Dhoni 2.0’. Sushant is currently completing his other projects and will soon announce his decision along with ‘Aakhein 2’ and ‘Andaz Apna Apna 2’. Sushant has a string of interesting films lined up.”

As per the reports, the sequel will focus on Dhoni’s journey post-India’s historic World Cup victory in 2011. The film will also touch the aspects of his personal life including welcoming baby girl Ziva.

Meanwhile, a source while talking about it to Mid-day was quoted saying, “There is the [Dhoni-led Chennai’] thrilling win against Bangalore at the T20 [this year, that can be depicted in the film]. Apart from that, India’s steady run, up to the semi-finals, at the 2015 World Cup will find a place in the narrative.”

There are also reports that suggest Sushant Singh Rajput and Kartik Aryan will be seen together in a sequel to Aankhen or the reboot of legendary film Andaz Apna Apna. His fans were visibly excited on social media to hear about him leading such films which have been a landmark in Indian cinema.