WOW! Sunny Leone launches ‘Good Girls, Bad Boys’; read what’s that

Sunny Leone doesn’t like to compromise on her dreams and definitely for the actress, it is not only about acting. From production to launching her own perfumes and cosmetics, she has time and again expressed her love for business and now she is all set to venture into fashion.

While many of her Bollywood co-actresses have forayed into apparel line – Sonam Kapoor with Rheson, Anushka with Nush, now, Sunny Leone too will be collaborating with designer Archana Kochhar for her own clothing line. Daniel Weber, who is not only the actress’ better half but also her partner in her professional outings, revealed that when they came across a few designs of Archana Kochhar they not only loved it but decided to go ahead with Sunny’s own fashion line. Furthermore, he also mentioned that her designs which are currently eight of them will have the actress’ face integrated in them.

The tagline of the brand is Good Girls, Bad Boys. According to them, it has been created keeping in mind the youth as they are attempting to connect with the late teens of the current generation. Daniel asserted that the collection will be a mix of ethnic and western wear with quirky prints. On the other hand, Sunny Leone is looking into every aspect of the line on her own. While she mentioned as a matter of factly that she started her first company at the age of 18, Sunny reportedly also spoke about how she likes everything to be perfect from her logo to the packaging. The actress is currently busy focusing and supervising every detail of her upcoming brand.

On the other hand, Daniel Weber also stated that their brand will not be available on ecommerce websites. He also assured that every aspect, from designing to manufacturing, it will be done by them and depending on the response, they would decide on how to expand or sell the brand.