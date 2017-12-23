WOW! Suhana Khan stuns in an all-black ensemble with mother Gauri Khan

Remember the Halloween bash Shah Rukh Khan’s wife Gauri Khan hosted in October? Well, while the bash itself which was organized in co-ordination with Cirque Le Soir was a success, it was Shah Rukh and Gauri’s daughter Suhana Khan who stole the limelight. Now doing it yet again the 17 year old was snapped at a one night only party at Cirque Le Soir in Delhi.

Accompanying her mother Gauri Khan, Suhana, unlike her usual attempts to run away from the paparazzi happily posed for the cameras. A vision of beauty Suhana certainly managed to turn heads with a black dress featuring extended frills that she paired with a denim shorts and peep toe pumps.

On the other hand Gauri Khan opted for a red and white jacket paired with ripped denims.

Though Shah Rukh Khan and the rest of the family weren’t around, Gauri and Suhana were all smiles at the bash that lit up the night.