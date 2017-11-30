Free Press Journal
WOW! `Starboy` Ranveer Singh looks dapper on magazine cover

— By Asia News International | Nov 30, 2017 02:23 pm
New Delhi: Here’s presenting ‘Starboy’ Ranveer Singh! The ‘Padmavati‘ star looks classier than ever as he poses for the cover of a magazine.

Donning a brown floral shirt with a brown and black striped blazer and sitting in a pink bathtub, Ranveer will surely steal your hearts.

The official Instagram account of Grazia magazine shared the cover of its December issue with the caption, “We’ve always wanted to see @ranveersingh in a millennial pink bathtub. Presenting our cover for the month of December. He is wearing @hm and @gucci Photographs – @errikosandreou Styling – @pashamalwani Art – @aartijtharwani Hair – @darshanyewalekar Grooming – Mahadev Naik.”


