Wow! Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja celebrate New Year together in Paris; see pics and video

Mumbai: Actor Sonam Kapoor and her alleged beau Anand Ahuja celebrated New Year in the lovely city of Paris. Sonam is enjoying holiday with Anand, and has been teasing us by sharing adorable pictures on social media.

Sonam and Anand are said to be in relationship from a long time. But, till date they haven’t made any official announcement about their affair. The recent pictures of Sonam show her having absolute fun, and giving cute expressions, with Anand making efforts to match up with her madness.

Recently, Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli surprised fans with their marriage, and now reports are doing rounds that Sonam is all set to tie knot with Anand in March 2018.

When asked why she doesn’t speak about her relationship but posts pictures instead, the actress had said, ”Because that’s in my control and I don’t feel that I can speak about myself but I don’t think it’s okay for me to speak about somebody else. Now everything that is put out there is with his permission or whatever he puts out there is with my permission. But if somebody is asking me a question publicly I don’t think it’s okay for me to speak to the person because that person has not signed up for it. This is just keeping it a little sacred. Just keeping it in my control, whatever is out there is in my control, it’s not something that is not. I just feel that it’s not okay to talk about it. I will share whatever I have to share and that is with my filter.”

