Wow! Shriya Saran’s underwater bikini picture is sizzling hot

Telugu actress Shriya Saran is getting hotter and hotter by the day. The actress has a hot body and she never has qualms in flaunting it to her fans. Earlier, Shriya shared a pic of her wearing a two-piece swimsuit and floating underwater and boy she did look hot! The actress is currently having the time of her life, swimming in the clear ocean, soaking in the sun and of course looking bold and beautiful as ever in some amazing beachwear. She posted the pic on Instagram and captioned it, “I can’t believe I did it. @anupjkat thank you for being the coolest under water Photographer. Please go check out this page, it’s for the ocean lovers @oneoceanonelove.”

I can’t believe I did it. @anupjkat thank you for being the coolest under water Photographer. Please go check out this page , it’s for the ocean lovers👉🏼 @oneoceanonelove A post shared by @shriya_saran1109 on Oct 29, 2017 at 7:36pm PDT



She will score a perfect 10 in any fitness test. Her hourglass figure that would make young heroines envious. She is sure to give sleepless nights to young guys in this two piece bikini in the underwater photograph. She is growing younger by each passing day.

To say that the 34-year-old actress is looking sizzling hot in the red bikini would be an understatement. She is definitely taking the internet by storm with her sexy photo shoot. Fans are going crazy looking at her pics and Twitterati definitely can’t keep calm looking at the pics. Following are some of the images and videos from the shoot. Take a look:

Miss ocean 🌊 @anupjkat photography. ❤️morning @oneoceanonelove A post shared by @shriya_saran1109 on Oct 28, 2017 at 8:57pm PDT

This picture was taken by the best photographer in the world😎😎😎😎@anupjkat A post shared by @shriya_saran1109 on Oct 27, 2017 at 10:40pm PDT

Recently the talented actress played the role of Vaashishtha Devi in historic Film ‘Gautamiputra Satakarni’ in the direction of National award winning director Krish where she shared the screen space with Nandamuri Balakrishna and later she again teamed up with Balayya for Puri Jagannadh’s Paisa Vasool. The actress is popular for posting all kinds of her pictures in the social media including those showing her boozing and smoking. On the work front, she is also doing a movie with Nara Rohit as Air Hostess, ‘Veera Bhoga Vasantha Rayalu’. It is being directed by Indrasena R and produced by Apparao Bellana on Baba Creations.