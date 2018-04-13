WOW! Shahid Kapoor to play lead role in ‘Airlift’ director Raja Krishna Menon’s next

Just a few days ago we reported that the next film of Shahid Kapoor post Padmaavat, has been facing major issues. Batti Gul Meter Chalu, starring Shraddha Kapoor and Yami Gautam, found itself in the midst of a controversy after facing financial issues. On the other hand, Shahid Kapoor is planning to sign other intriguing projects. One amongst them is the directorial of Airlift filmmaker Raja Krishna Menon.

Considering that many films of producer KriArj Entertainment have been in many scandals of late, the status of Batti Gul Meter Chalu is unknown as of now. On the other hand, Shahid Kapoor feels that this Raja Krishna Menon film will be intriguing one as his next. Reportedly, Menon confirmed the developments. The filmmaker also confessed that they have been keen on collaborating for a while and this is the story that left Shahid impressed.

In fact, like Airlift, this Raja Krishna Menon directorial too is inspired by a real life story. However, the filmmaker refused to divulge details, albeit reasserting that it is indeed based on true story. Also, it has been mentioned in reports that Shahid and Raja have been discussing about films since they met during the release of Udta Punjab in 2016.

Although Shahid has given a nod for the project, it is still expected to be in initial stages. Hence, the film is expected to go on floor only by the end of this year. Furthermore, we hear that the schedules will be divided between India and abroad. While major schedules will be shot across the country, only one portion of the shooting is being scheduled on foreign shores.

On the other hand, Shahid Kapoor and Imtiaz Ali too were expected to join hand a decade after Jab We Met. But last we heard that the film has been put in the backburner.