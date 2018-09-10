WOW! Sara Ali Khan to star opposite Varun Dhawan in David Dhawan’s next

For the first time, the Dhawans are coming together for a Bollywood film. While the film will mark the foray of Rohit Dhawan into production, it will star Varun Dhawan as the leading man. Also, the film is expected to feature Sara Ali Khan, who will be seen as the female lead. Another interesting piece of news is that the untitled venture will be directed by David Dhawan.

This will be the first time that we will have Varun Dhawan and Sara Ali Khan paired opposite each other. Saif Ali Khan’s daughter Sara is venturing in Bollywood cinema this year with this being her third film in the industry after the Sushant Singh Rajput starrer Kedarnath and the Ranveer Singh starrer Simmba. On the other hand, this will also be the first time when the Dhawan boys will be coming together.

Varun Dhawan, in the past, has collaborated with his father David for two films, namely, Main Tera Hero and Judwaa 2. The actor has also joined hands his brother Rohit Dhawan for the John Abraham, Jacqueline Fernandez starrer Dishoom, which was directed by the latter. But this will the first time where the trio of Dhawans will be coming together. A source close to development spoke about this untitled venture, saying, “Rohit Dhawan is turning a producer and his maiden venture will be directed by his father David Dhawan. Varun Dhawan is expected to play the lead and Sara Ali Khan has been signed for the film.”

Varun Dhawan, who was last seen in October and he will next be seen in the YRF social drama Sui Dhaaga, alongside Anushka Sharma. The actor has also been shooting for the multi-starrer Karan Johar production Kalank, that features him opposite Alia Bhatt and it also stars Madhuri Dixit, Sanjay Dutt, Sonakshi Sinha and Aditya Roy Kapur.