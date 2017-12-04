Wow! Salman Khan woos Katrina Kaif on a snow-mobile in Tiger Zinda Hai, see photo
Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif are scorching the screen with their sizzling chemistry in ‘Tiger Zinda Hai‘. Having pushed the limits on action and stunts for the film, the duo has also shot the romantic song in a larger-than-life fashion. Salman and Katrina shot the visually stunning, romantic track ‘Dil Diyan Gallan’ on the snowy Alps and that too while riding a snow-mobile!
Their most romantic song to date, it wasn’t easy for Salman-Katrina to shoot this song on the snow-clad mountains. A source says, “It was -22 degree celsius the day we were shooting this song on the Alps! Salman had to ride a snow-mobile and serenade Katrina on this difficult terrain. Salman Khan rode it like a boss after just one practice ride! The song has turned out visually grand and it will explain the love story that Tiger and Zoya share.”
Director Ali Abbas Zafar says, “Salman was supposed to ride a snow-mobile on some very difficult terrain here in the Alps. He picked it up in just one ride. It was an outstanding shoot! Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif braved harsh weather conditions to pull off their most romantic song to date.”
Shot in gorgeous locations in Austria, this song has already become a rage among fans and audiences who have been treated with Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif’s beautiful romance. Yash Raj Films’ mega action thriller ‘Tiger Zinda Hai’ releases on December 22.