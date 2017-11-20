WOW! Salman Khan to be the guest of honour at IFFI’s closing ceremony in Goa; read full details
The 48th edition of the International Film Festival of India (IFFI) is going to be super special for Salman Khan fans as Sallu is going to be the guest of honour at IFFI’s closing ceremony in Goa. How interesting, isn’t it? Well, IFFI 2017 has been in the news for many good and bad reasons. But an impressive line-up of films and the biggest stars from various film industries’ support to the festival, make it even more special.
Interestingly, guest of honour Mr. Salman Khan will be joined by child artist Matin Rey Tangu, who had made his screen debut in Salman starrer Tubelight. About his appearance on the festival, Salman Khan told DNA, “The Festival has a fantastic line-up this year and I look forward to attending the closing ceremony and meeting some of the best names in cinema from across the world.”
Reportedly, the organisers of IFFI are planning something special for the superstars as his presence in the festival will make this even more memorable. Meanwhile, IFFI begins today and will be on till November 28, 2017, in the beach state of Goa.