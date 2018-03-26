WOW! Salman and Katrina share the same coffee mug; camaraderie goes viral

Da-Bangg: The Tour witnessed solid response from the audience on Sunday night in Pune. Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, Sonakshi Sinha, Guru Randhawa, Prabhudheva and Manish Paul set the stage on fire. Well, before the concert people witnessed affection between Salman and Katrina as they were seen sipping coffee from the same mug.

Their videos went viral on the social media as they are seen having a gala time together. Awww… they are looking so lovely together? This is perhaps the new beginning of their bonding. After all, their break up had created many headlines in the industry. But they put the full stop on every gossip monger by doing a film together, Tiger Zinda Hai.

On the work front, Salman is currently busy shooting for his upcoming, Race 3, while Katrina is busy shooting for Shah Rukh Khan and Anushka Sharma starrer Zero.