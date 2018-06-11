WOW! Race 3 to take Rs. 7 -10 crore hit due to pre-Eid release

The countdown has begun for the release of Race 3, with is undoubtedly one of the biggest films of the year. The action entertainer, starring Salman Khan, Jacqueline Fernandez, Anil Kapoor and Bobby Deol in lead is set to hit the big screen this Friday. While earlier Eid was expected to fall on June 15, 2018, i.e. release date of Race 3, now it is almost certain that the festival will be celebrated on Saturday, June 16, 2018.

As Eid has got pushed by a day, this will certainly dent the opening day collections of Race 3. Initially, the film was expected to collect more than Rs 40 crore on the opening day thereby emerging the biggest opener of all time; However, now the Pre-Eid period (I.e. Non-Holiday Release) will dent the opening day collections by approximately Rs 7 to 8 crore. Being the last Friday of Ramadan, the Muslim audience would not go to the cinema hall on Friday, and it is only on Saturday when the film would make use of its optimum capacity. The release scenario of Race 3 is very similar to Sultan, wherein Eid was predicted to fall on the release day of the film, but eventually got postponed by a day.

The collections of Race 3 will be majorly affected at Muslim dominated areas like Uttar Pradesh, Hyderabad, West Bengal and Gujarat to name a few. Incidentally, these are also the centres where Salman Khan commands an extremely loyal fan base. The Opening Day business of Race 3 is now expected to be in the range of Rs 32 to 34 crore following which the film should collect approximately Rs 40 crore each on Saturday (Eid Day) and Sunday (Holiday). Considering the overall picture, the opening weekend of Race 3 is predicted to be in the range of Rs 110 to 115 crore depending on how well the film opens and how the response of the audience is. The 3D release will also boost the collections of Race 3 due to the enhanced ticket rates.

The main target audience for Race 3 are the masses and the theatrical trailer has got them excited for the film. In-fact, this would be the first Hindi film catering to the masses since the release of Baaghi 2 in March. Like all other action films starring Salman Khan in lead, the audience word of mouth would matter the most for Race 3, as that will decide the fate of the film in long run. Salman Khan commands a strong track record on Eid as in the last 8 years, he has delivered 6 Blockbusters i.e. Dabangg, Bodyguard, Ek Tha Tiger, Kick, Bajrangi Bhaijaan and Sultan. The Director, Remo D’Souza is confident that the film will be liked by the audience as he has presented Salman Khan in an avatar they like to see him in. Well, we shall get a clear picture about the audience response once the film releases this Friday.

