WOW! Priyank Sharma all set to enter Bigg Boss 11 house on Thursday; read full details

MTV Splitsvilla fame Priyank Sharma’s fans have been eagerly excited to know about when he will enter the Bigg Boss 11 house again. And guess what, their wait is finally going to get over.

Yes, according to the report of Bollywoodlife.com, Priyank Sharma will be entering the house on Thursday. Reportedly, a source exclusively revealed to Bollywoodlife that Priyank will be entering the house on Thursday. Isn’t that a great news for Priyank Sharma fans? Well, after being kicked out of the Bigg Boss 11 house, Priyank Sharma’s fans had started an online campaign by trending a hashtag #SupportPriyank on which his fans had given a tremendous response.

After all, his fans thought that Priyank deserved the second chance to enter the Bigg Boss 11 house. Their voice has been taken into consideration by the makers of Bigg Boss as they had decided to bring back Priyank Sharma in the house. Promos and information also revealed that Priyank was supposed to enter the house over the last weekend with Dhinchak Pooja. However, it didn’t happen.

Well, there is one possibility that Priyank Sharma might be used as bait for Vikas Gupta to abandon the ongoing luxury budget task which requires contestants to be only stationed in the garden area or there may be a new twist is on its way with Priyank. For that, we need to wait for some time.

But, this good news will definitely make the day of Priyank Sharma fans.