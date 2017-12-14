WOW! Nawazuddin Siddiqui roped in for a special song in Anurag Kashyap’s Mukkabaaz!

Shot in total secrecy, highly anticipated Mukkabaaz has packed many surprises. Indian cinema’s finest actor, Nawazuddin Siddiqui has been roped in for a special song, Mushkil Hai Apna Mel Priye. Penned by Sunil Jogi, the song is hugely popular in North India. Given that the powerhouse performer represents that part of the country, director of the film, Anurag Kashyap thought that him the perfect choice for the song.

Talking about his long association with the Nawazuddin, Anurag says, “He flew in on the day of the shoot to Bareilly, filmed all night and left. He shows off a few moves but there’s no real dancing. Nawaz will do anything for me, I love him.”

About the song, the filmmaker adds, “It talks about class differences and when I met Sunil at an award function, I asked him if I could use his poem as it defines the love story in Mukkabaaz. We have upgraded it to the present times.”

Presented by Eros International & Aanand L Rai and produced by Colour yellow in association with Phantom Films, Mukkabaaz directed by Anurag Kashyap stars Vineet Kumar Singh, Zoya Hussain, Jimmy Shergill and Ravi Kissan.