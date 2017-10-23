WOW! Kareena Kapoor Khan, Sonam Kapoor, Swara Bhaskar dance to Chittiyaan Kalaiyaan on Diwali

Diwali is always a rocking time for everyone in India and Bollywood is no exception. In the last one week, lot of parties took place and it was a pleasure to see so many celebrities together, conversing and enjoying with each other. However, the bonhomie shared by Veere Di Wedding actors is a treat to watch and should not be missed.

A video was posted by Sonam Kapoor on her Instagram handle that shows Sonam, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Swara Bhaskar and Shikha Talsania enjoying together when they gathered at a Diwali bash thrown by Sonam’s father Anil Kapoor. The video is recorded from the front camera held by Swara. All four of them are standing quite close to each other and are dancing to peppy track ‘Chittiyaan Kalaiyaan’. In the beginning, Kareena can be seen giving a peck on Sonam’s cheeks as well.

“Hooligans…with my veeres…it’s a blast working with your closest friends,” was the caption with this video. Veere Di Wedding stars all these four lovely ladies and also Sumeeet Vyas. It is directed by Shashanka Ghosh who earlier directed Sonam in the 2014 film Khoobsurat. The film is produced by Sonam’s sister Rhea Kapoor along with Ekta Kapoor.