Wow! Kapil Sharma’s mother and sister makes their film debut with ‘Firangi’

Comedian-turned actor Kapil Sharma‘ upcoming movie ‘Firangi’ has got all the attention. Kapil Sharma too has left no stone unturned to keep the buzz around his second big screen outing. The pre-independence period drama ‘Firangi’ is slated to hit the screens on November 24, 2017.

After ‘Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon’ (2015) which was a sleeper hit at the box-office, Kapil Sharma has something special to offer. Well, the upcoming ‘Firangi’ movie will also feature Kapil’s mother Janak Rani, sister Pooja Devgan and sister-in-law Muskan Punj. And the three of them were seen in the song ‘Sajna Sohne Jiha’. Interestingly, the three beautiful ladies were not camera shy though they were facing the camera for the first time. It will be first time that Kapil and his family will be sharing the big screen.

‘Firangi’ has been hogging the limelight ever since it went on the floors. The movie also features Ishita Dutta, Monica Gill and Inaamulhaq in important roles. ‘Firangi’ is a love story which will see Kapil playing a rather serious role. According to reports, Kapil had a hard time shooting for the film as he was also shooting for his comedy show at the same time. The extreme workload had taken toll on his health.

Bankrolled by K9 Films, ‘Firangi’ is written and directed by Rajiv Dhingra.