WOW! Kangana Ranaut to share stage with Michelle Obama and Oprah Winfrey
Kangana Rananut will be part of an event in New Jersey to spread Mahatma Gandhi’s ideology and philosophy across the globe. The event called ‘Gandhi Going Global’ will also have her share stage with personalities like former First Lady of the US Michelle Obama, American advocate Martin Luther King III and media proprietor — talk show host-actress- philanthropist, Oprah Winfrey.
Gandhi Going Global’ campaign will host interactive activities, educational programs, motivational talks and cultural celebration culminating on 18th and 19th August 2018.
A huge number of people from India and USA will come together at one of the largest convention halls of New Jersey, USA.
More than 500 NGOs and Organisations, over 400 Universities and more than 100 high schools will be participating at the event with more than 25 thousand attendees expected to visit on these two days.
Kangana who will be representing India at this prestigious event says, “For me, it’s always been about the impact you make on society and how you contribute to it. Sharing the stage with Michelle and Oprah will be inspiring. I’ve never been anybody’s fan but I admire and idolise women like Oprah.”
