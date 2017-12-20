WOW! Fukrey Returns crosses 70 crores at the box office!

Excel Entertainment’s ‘Fukrey Returns‘ has emerged as a super-hit film and is unstoppable at the box office. The comic entertainer has maintained a stronghold collecting 70 crore at the box office. The comic entertainer continues its dream run at the box office as the film has crossed 70 crores in its second week. The film raked in 2.10 on its second Tuesday,

Fukrey returns have proved to be 2017’s sleeper hit movie. The movie is showing consistency in the theaters, on Monday the movie collected 2.25 crore and on Tuesday it collected 2.10 crore. ‘Fukrey Returns’ continues spelling its magic on the audience as the film collected over 70 crores till yesterday.

The film is expected to continue its dream run owing to the outstanding word of mouth. Across quarters. The family entertainer is tickling the funny bones of the audience worldwide and has garnered immense love and appreciation from the audience. The sequel to the 2013 underdog ‘Fukrey’, emerged as a super hit at the box office with its intriguing storyline and perfectly timed jokes.

‘Fukrey Returns’ starring Varun Sharma, Pulkit Samrat, Richa Chadha, Ali Fazal and Manjot Singh has taken forward the story of four Fukras trying to make easy money and won hearts with its relatable portrayal. Fukrey Returns is co-produced by Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani under the banner of Excel Entertainment and directed by Mrighdeep Singh Lamba, the film has released worldwide and has been taking the audience on a fun ride.