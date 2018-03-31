WOW! Farhan Akhtar sings for Telugu superstar Mahesh Babu

The news is that the actor-director-producer-singer of our industry, Farhan Akhtar has crooned a song for superstar Mahesh Babu for his upcoming film, Bharat Ane Nenu. Music directed by Devi Shri Prasad, the song features the lead pair of the film, Mahesh Babu and Kiaara Advani. The name of the song is “I don’t know” and it is a Telugu song. Yes, Farhan Akhtar, for the first time has sung in the Telugu language.

Hearing these two names together, we are thrown back to the time when superstar Mahesh Babu had lent his voice for Farhan Akhtar’s MARD initiative. He had recited the MARD poem in Telugu.

Superstar Mahesh Babu shares, “Thank you, @FarOutAkthar Simply loving it!! Welcome to the Telugu Film Industry “.

Thank you @FarOutAkhtar Simply loving it!! Welcome to the Telugu Film Industry https://t.co/amxgTDS2rw — Mahesh Babu (@urstrulyMahesh) March 31, 2018

The song is a fast and catchy song which will be the introduction song of Mahesh’s character in the film. The makers have shot a BTS of Farhan singing the song in the studio which will be released too. The song otherwise has been shot in Spain with the lead pair.

Superstar Mahesh’s film, Bharat Ane Nenu’s teaser is the second most liked teaser in the world. Mahesh Babu’s film Srimanthudu holds the record for being the biggest Telugu film after the Baahubali saga. The superstar enjoys massive popularity across India.

Farhan’s last production with Ritesh Sidhwani, Fukrey Returns, which opened last December, was a sleeper hit.