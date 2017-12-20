Wow! Did Genelia D’Souza gift Riteish Deshmukh a Tesla on his birthday?

Genelia D’Souza knows how to make her hubby happy and this time she did it by gifting Riteish Deshmukh a Tesla Model X, an all-electric SUV car on his 39th birthday. Yes, it was Riteish’s birthday present from wife Genelia. Riteish shared a picture of him standing with the car “So the Baiko @geneliad surely knows how to make a 40 yr old birthday boy feel like a 20 yr Old. #TeslaX #electric #ecofriendly” captioned the image.

From Riteish post, it is not clear whether actor has bought the car or it was just birthday ride in it. Since Tesla doesn’t sell cars in India, and the image is also not from India, it’s safe to say that the actor got this car, somewhere outside India.

Talking about Riteish, he also posted a beautiful message for his beautiful wife and captioned it “I hope I am doing exactly the same thing I did in my past life to have deserved you. Coz I definitely want you in my next. Thank you @geneliad for the unconditional love.For making moments count. For making life special. For just being you. Love you Baiko”.

The couple did quite a few movies together and later got married in traditional Maharashtrian style. They are also parents to three-year-old Riaan and one-year-old Rahyl.

Did you know the price of a Tesla Model X is approximately Rs 55 lakh.