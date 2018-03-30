Wow! Despite Ranbir Kapoor factor, Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif still seem to be BFFs

Mumbai: There were reports that Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif were having a cold war due to the former’s closeness with Ranbir Kapoor during the shooting of Brahmastra. A source close to Katrina has revealed that, “The entire cast and crew have been talking about RK and Alia’s closeness while filming Brahmastra. Katrina got to know about it from some common friends who were working on the film. She is upset and would have appreciated had Alia told her about her closeness with Kapoor.” Does this mean that rumour of them ‘not being friends are false? Recently, Katrina has shared a video on her Instagram page which has been liked by Alia Bhatt.

In March, Alia Bhatt celebrated her 25th birthday with Ranbir Kapoor and Brahmastra team. Also Neetu Kapoor also spotted at the bash and having a good bond with Alia. On her birthday, Katrina also wished Alia by posting a picture along with caption, Happy Birthday. On which, Alia replied back with kisses.

Earlier Alia said, “Katrina (Kaif) is one of my closest friends, so we keep talking about doing a film. It’s the same with Deepika (Padukone). It will be amazing to act in a movie with such powerful women. I’ve made a pact with Kat and DP that we will do films together.”

On the work front, Alia is busy in shooting with Gully Boy and Brahmastra and Katrina Kaif shoots for ‘Thugs Of Hindostan’ with Aamir Khan.