Wow! Ashmit Patel goes down on his knees with a ring for Maheck Chahal in Spain

One of the loveliest couples in Bollywood has to be Ashmit Patel and Maheck Chahal. They might not be making discussed as much as other jodis of the industry but nevertheless, their activities and experiences with each other will charm the romantic in you.

Although they have been dating for a long time, their fans were always wondering when these lovebirds will tie the knot. Now it has to come light that the impending marriage will happen soon. Ashmit Patel while holidaying with Maheck Chahal in Europe proposed his girlfriend and got engaged with her. Ashmit Patel revealed that he was carrying the ring with him and obviously, he didn’t tell Maheck Chahal about it. He had planned to propose to her in Paris, the City of Love. But they couldn’t make it to the French capital. One fine day, when both were sitting in a cozy restaurant in Marbella, Spain, with a fantastic view, he decided to propose.

Ashmit Patel revealed that the proposal was both funny and romantic. Maheck Chahal has a habit of having dessert after dinner and that’s when he decided to propose. Sadly for Ashmit, she didn’t have any dessert that night. Ashmit Patel then excused himself and asked the waiters to get some strawberries dipped in chocolate. He then placed the ring on the plate with strawberries, under a bowl which was placed upside. Maheck Chahal here added that when she found the ring underneath, she laughed out loud. Both then got confused as they didn’t know which finger the ring should be worn on. Ashmit Patel however then went down on his knees and the entire restaurant cheered for them.

The other big news shared by Ashmit Patel is that he is going to meet Maheck Chahal’s parents today and finalize the date for wedding soon. He also assured that both will be married in six months. But he admitted that there’s a bit of difference of opinion when it comes to marriage. While Ashmit Patel wants a destination wedding, Maheck Chahal prefers to tie the knot in India. So where exactly will the grand wedding happen? Watch this space.