Wow! Allu Arjun debuts on Instagram on daughter Arha’s birthday, posts cute picture
Stylish Tollywood star Allu Arjun, made his debut on Instagram on Monday, November 21 and released his daughter Allu Arha’s pictures as his first post and wished happy birthday to his little angel, who turns 1 today. To mark this occasion and his debut, the actor has posted the cutest pic of her. “Happy Birthday to my Lil Angel Arha! Can’t believe it’s One year already. Muah! #happybirthday #arha #1stbday #alluprincess #1stpost” reads the post.
Dressed in a frilly frock, Arha is all smiles with a cake before. The backdrop is decorated with butterflies and it also says one. We can’t get over the happiness on her face. Allu Arjun has amassed 119,000 followers on Instagram in less than 24 hours after he created his account! Allu Arjun has always maintained that he has been a family guy and his family pics have always been priceless. With his first Instagram post marking the birthday of his daughter Arha, this photos is sure to create a lot of buzz on the social media.
Meanwhile, on the work front, Arjun is shooting for his upcoming movie ‘Naa Peru Surya Naa Illy India’, which features him as a military officer and is helmed by Vakkantham Vamsi. Anu Emmanuel is playing the female lead. The makers are planning to release the film in April 2018.