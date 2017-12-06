WOW! Alia Bhatt’s latest Elle Magazine cover will leave you mesmerise

New Delhi: Bollywood’s ‘brightest spark’ Alia Bhatt has lit up the cover of Elle magazine’s December issue. Donning a fringe haircut, the actress looks stunning as she features on the 21st-anniversary issue of the publication.

The official Instagram account of the magazine shared the cover picture with the caption, “@aliaabhatt, the brightest spark in Bollywood, lights up the digital cover of our 21st anniversary issue! Tarun Vishwa @rahulvijay1988 @georgiougabriel/ @animacreatives @puneetbsaini @resh_2 @divyagursahani & @vedikachotirmall”

On the work front, the ‘Dear Zindagi’ star has completed the shooting of the film ‘Raazi’ and will soon start shooting for Zoya Akhtar’s ‘Gully Boy’