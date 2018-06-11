Wow! Alia Bhatt walks hand-in-hand with Ranbir Kapoor’s niece

Recent favourite B-town couple Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt have been making headlines ever since their appearance together at actress Sonam Kapoor’s wedding reception. Last night, she was seen stepping out for dinner with the Kapoor family. She was walking hand-in-hand with Ranbir’s niece Samara. The couple has been dating for six months now.

Recently, Ranbir admitted dating Alia Bhatt in a GQ interview, they will be seen together in Ayan Mukherjee’s upcoming movie ‘Brahmastra’.

It seems like Alia is bonding with her boyfriend’s family, Ranbir’s sister gifted her a gold and emerald bracelet. Which she did not hold back and posted a picture of the bracelet thanking Riddhima on Instagram. Neetu Kapoor also commented on Alia’s latest picture.

On the work front, Alia Bhatt was last seen in Dharma Production’s ‘Raazi’, currently she is shooting for Karan Johar’s multi-starrer ‘Kalank’. Ranbir will be seen in Sanjay Dutt’s much-awaited biopic ‘Sanju’.