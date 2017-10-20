Wow! Alia Bhatt shares an adorable picture of Karan Johar’s twins Roohi and Yash, see photo

Karan Johar’s ‘Student of The Year’, Alia Bhatt, Sidharth Malhotra and Varun Dhawan dropped by his residence on Diwali to his to celebrate five year’s of the movie and what made extra special with the presence of Karan Johar‘s twins. This was the first Diwali for KJo’s twins, Yash and Roohi, who were part of the festivities along with Dad Karan, grandmother Hiroo Johar and Alia Bhatt offcourse. Amidst many posts from SOTY team, there came a photo from the cute and classy Alia which featured KJo’s bundles of joy Yash and Roohi. Yes, the cute little ones have finally been introduced to the world, not formally though.

With their extended family in Alia Didi and Sidharth and Varun Chachus, the twins looked surrounded by a lot of loving faces. Held in the hands of Karan’s mother, Hiroo Johar, the kids looked inquisitively at their visitors. And While Karan was also gushing over his film Student Of The Year completing five years, Didi Alia and Chachus Sidharth and Varun couldn’t keep their eyes off the adorable twins. In the cute photo, Karan is seen totally absorbed in his kids and all others cannot take their eyes off from the lovely twins. Check out their pictures below:

la famille 💃🏻

A post shared by Alia ✨⭐️ (@aliaabhatt) on Oct 19, 2017 at 6:04am PDT

Meanwhile, on Neha Dhupia’s chat show ‘No Filter With Neha’, Karan had said that he and Kareena Kapoor Khan had decided that Yash and Roohit will make their debut appearance on Taimu Ali Khan’s birthday. But looks like his another daughter in the inductry, Alia has spoiled his plans.

Some more glimpses from inside Karan Johar’s party:

Five ✨ A post shared by Alia ✨⭐️ (@aliaabhatt) on Oct 19, 2017 at 4:51am PDT

#SOTY #5yearsofsoty #happydiwali ….loves of my life! @varundvn @s1dofficial @aliaabhatt A post shared by Karan Johar (@karanjohar) on Oct 19, 2017 at 2:23am PDT

#love #roohijohar A post shared by Varun Dhawan (@varundvn) on Oct 19, 2017 at 4:01am PDT